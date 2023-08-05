4 booked under PSA in J-K's Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 5 (PTI) Four people, including an overground worker of a terrorist group, have been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Saturday.

They were lodged at the Central Jail in Jammu's Kot-Balwal and the Central Jail in Srinagar after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, an official said.

Those booked under the PSA include Khursheed Ahmad Dar alias Shola and Riyaz Ahmad Rather, both residents of Nasrullahpora, who were arrested for drug peddling, he said.

Tausseef Ahmad Khambay, a resident of Warasangam in Soibugh and an overground worker of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind, has also been booked under the PSA, the official said.

He said Sarda Begum, resident of Lammdarhal in Rajouri, has been held for conning men after marrying them to her daughter, Shaheena Akhter.

"With a well-rehearsed script of her mother and some brokers, she (Akhter) had married these men and later duped them of cash and gold," the official said.

Cases have been registered against the mother-daughter duo in Budgam district. PTI SSB SSB ANB ANB