4 Boxer-Godara gang members out to carry out attack held in Delhi, Mohali

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested four wanted criminals linked with foreign-based gangsters Harry Boxer-Rohit Godara from the national capital and Mohali in Punjab, an officer said on Thursday.

Two of them were arrested following an encounter in New Ashok Nagar of east Delhi late Wednesday night.

According to police, Boxer, who was recently in the news for threatening comedian Kapil Sharma, and Godara, have links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

One of the nabbed was Gangster Kartik Jakhar, who was apprehended after a brief gunfight.

"He is wanted in several cases of extortion, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes across Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi," Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

The officer said that the crackdown thwarted a planned attack on a Mohali-based businessman, who had received extortion threats from the gang.

Another gangster nabbed with Jakhar was Kavish Phutela, a resident of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

Manoj Saharan and Pawan Kumar were later arrested from a hotel in Mohali.

The four were carrying semi-automatic pistols and live cartridges, Kushwah said.

"Jakhar, a gangster of the Harry Boxer-Rohit Godara syndicate, was managing and coordinating operations in India on behalf of Harry Boxer, who is currently hiding abroad. He also carried a reward announced by Rajasthan Police," he said.

The officer said Jakhar was wanted in the Rs 30-crore extortion case involving a Rajasthan-based political leader, Ashok Chandak.

Phutela was wanted in an extortion case in Rajasthan and was earlier arrested under the Arms Act in Delhi.

Kushwah said police teams had been gathering information about the Harry Boxer-Rohit Godara gang, which has been making extortion calls to businessmen, builders and property dealers in Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi.

"The gang has also been linked to several cases of shootings and killings," he said.

Boxer recently threatened two businessmen in Delhi, as well as comedian Kapil Sharma, whose cafe in Canada came under a gun attack days ago.

On August 27, a team received a tip-off that Jakhar and Phutela had been dispatched to Delhi on the instructions of Boxer.

A police team was deployed near Dharamshila Cancer Hospital in Vasundhara Enclave to wait for them.

"Around 12.50 am, the duo was spotted on a stolen Splendor motorcycle. When asked to surrender, the pillion rider opened fire on the police team. The police retaliated in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, accused Jakhar sustained a bullet injury in his leg. Both Jakhar and Phutela were overpowered and later shifted to hospital for treatment," the ACP said At their instance, two more operatives, Saharan, 21, and Kumar, 30, both residents of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, were arrested from Mohali.

Police said they had been tasked by Boxer to fire at a Chandigarh-based businessman who had received an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore.

Four semi-automatic pistols, 24 live cartridges, three magazines, seven empty cartridges, a forged Aadhaar card, were seized. The stolen motorcycle was impounded.

According to police, Jakhar was born in 1995 in a farmer's family in Sri Ganganagar. He graduated in 2017 and briefly worked in Bikaner before taking to crime in 2018 following a dispute with a student leader.

He soon came into contact with gangsters and became a trusted aide of Boxer.

"Jakhar was instrumental in arranging shooters and logistics for the gang and remained in constant touch with Boxer and other members via encrypted chat platforms," police said.

Supplying weapons, assisting shooters in escaping and coordinating extortion rackets has been his forte, they said.

Jakhar and Phutela had been stationed in Delhi at Boxer's behest and were waiting for his instruction before they made a move.

Jakhar has multiple FIRs filed against him in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, under charges of attempt to murder, extortion, Arms Act, and conspiracy.

Several high-profile incidents that took place this year found his involvement.

A Rs 30 crore extortion call to Ashok Chandak in Sri Ganganagar, a firing incident at a businessman for defying demands, conspiracies to kill businessmen, and supplying of weapons in Delhi are some of them.

Jakhar was also involved in the July 2025 murder of Sanjay Verma, known as Punjab's 'Kurta Pajama King,' in Abohar, police said.

Kavish Phutela, born in 1999, is a graduate and resident of Sri Ganganagar.

The son of a crockery shop owner, Phutela came into contact with Jakhar in 2024 through a mutual friend. Later, to settle a personal dispute, he sought Jakhar's help, which drew him deeper into the gang's fold.

Once, a car he lent for ferrying arms was intercepted by Rajasthan Police, leading to his arrest.

Jakhar introduced Phutela to Boxer, Godara, Aarzoo and other foreign-based gangsters.

Police in Rajasthan were also looking for him in connection with a shooting at a businessman.

Saharan and Kumar are being interrogated about their past criminal activities.

Police also said the Boxer- Godara gang has become one of the most active organised crime syndicates operating from abroad and has been recruiting local criminals in India particularly in Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi.

"Despite being based abroad, Harry Boxer has been orchestrating extortion and violent crimes in India by directing his associates like Jakhar," said the officer.