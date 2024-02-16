4 boys held from Delhi's RK Puram for stealing scooters for joyride

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Police have apprehended four juveniles who used to steal scooters for joyride and abandon them after the fuel tank gets empty, an officer said on Friday.

Police have recovered four scooters from their possession.

"Four juveniles, 11 to 15-years-old, are students. They used to target scooters for fun rides. All of them are from the RK Puram area. They are friends," a senior police officer said.

Police nabbed the minors on a tip-off, the officer said.

"We recovered four stolen scooters from their possession. Further investigation into the matter has been started," the person said. PTI BM BM VN VN