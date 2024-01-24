4 BRS MLAs call on Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Jan 24 (PTI) Four MLAs of the opposition BRS in Telangana paid a 'courtesy visit' to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here.

The MLAs -- Sunita Laxma Reddy, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Gudem Mahipal Reddy and Manikrao -- met the chief minister at his residence, an official statement issued late Tuesday night said.

Later, the legislators said that during their meeting with the CM development and administrative issues were discussed.

In the assembly polls last year, the Congress had wrested Telangana from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). PTI SJR ROH