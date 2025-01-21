4 cadres of banned outfit held in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 21 (PTI) Four members of the banned outfit Socialist Revolution Party of Kangleipak were arrested from the India-Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said on Tuesday.

They were apprehended from border pillar 79 in Pangal Basti under the Moreh Police Station limits on Monday, a senior officer said.

"One smartphone with three SIM cards was recovered from their possession and a case has been registered for further investigation," he said.

The arrested cadres of the outlawed organisation have been identified as Leishangthem Somorjit Singh (34), Pebam Malemnganba Singh (18), Laishram Nelson Singh (22) and Ningthoujam Milan Meitei (25).

Eight firearms were also recovered during separate search operations in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, police said on Tuesday.

During a search operation at PK Park, Torbung under the Churachandpur Police Station limits on Monday, a team of security personnel recovered five firearms and eight grenades, another officer said.

In another search operation in Maohing village under the Kangpokpi Police Station limits, three pistols and ammunition were seized, he added.

These operations are being conducted regularly in violence-hit Manipur.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in the northeastern state since May 2023. PTI CORR BDC