4 candidates file nomination for by-poll to Meghalaya's Gamberge assembly seat

Shillong, Oct 24 (PTI) Four candidates on Thursday submitted their nomination for the upcoming by-poll to Meghalaya's Gamberge assembly constituency, officials said.
The candidates who filed their nominations were Ruling National People's Party's Dr Mehtab Chandee A Sangma, Opposition TMC's Sadhiarani Sangma, Bernard N Marak of the BJP and Jingjang M Marak of the Opposition Congress, they said.
Chandee was accompanied by her husband Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and senior party leaders.
Sadhiarani went to file her nomination with her husband and former minister Zenith M Sangma, and Leader of Opposition Mukul M Sangma.
Gambegre seat in western Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district was vacant after Congress MLA Saleng A Sangma contested and won the Lok Sabha elections from Tura.
A total of six candidates have filed their nominations for the November 13 by-poll. PTI JOP SBN SBN