4 car burglars nabbed in Ghaziabad after gun encounter

Ghaziabad, May 6 (PTI) Four professional burglars who would break into parked cars and steal laptops and cash were arrested after an encounter with police early Tuesday, an officer said.

Two of them received gunshot wounds in the confrontation, she said.

According to Wave City Assistant Commissioner of Police Priyanshi Pal, the encounter occurred around 1.30 am in the Crossing Republic Police Station area.

Acting on a tip-off, police surrounded the suspects, two inside an auto-rickshaw and two riding motorcycles near a high-rise.

When they saw the police team, the suspects tried to flee on motorcycles but were intercepted by another patrol unit following a wireless alert, Pal said.

Thus cornered, suspects opened fire at police, who returned the fire and wounded two of them, Pal said.

The accused have been identified as Karan Jaat alias Sonu, Anees, Nizakat Ali, and Govind Kashyap – all in their mid-thirties.

During interrogation, they confessed to stealing a laptop and a bag containing Rs 45,000 in cash from two vehicles parked near Orbit Plaza.

Two country-made pistols, two used cartridges, one live cartridge, and three iron catapults with iron balls to use with them to break car window panes from a distance were recovered from their possession, Pal said. PTI COR KIS VN VN