4 cash firm employees booked for Rs 6 lakh ATM collection fraud in Thane

Thane, Oct 16 (PTI) Police have registered a case against four employees of a cash management company for allegedly misappropriating Rs 6.18 lakh while handling ATM collections in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Thursday.

The four accused -- a cashier, two security guards and a driver -- were tasked with collecting the remaining cash from various bank ATMs and depositing it in the company's vaults, they said.

On October 13, they collected Rs 70,54,100 from various ATMs but deposited only Rs 64,35,200. The company's audit revealed a shortage of Rs 6,18,900, following which a senior representative of the cash management firm lodged a complaint against them, the official from Kolsewadi police station said.

The accused allegedly diverted the unaccounted cash for personal use. As part of the probe, the police were verifying the ATM collection records, analysing CCTV footage, and looking into the vehicle movement logs, according to police.

"We have initiated an investigation into the alleged breach of trust. As of now, no arrests have been made, and efforts are on to trace the missing amount and verify the individual roles of the accused," the official said.

The case has been registered against the accused under Sections 316(4) (criminal breach of trust) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police added. PTI COR GK