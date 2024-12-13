4 cattle smugglers arrested, 46 bovine animals rescued in Jharkhand

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Dec 13 (PTI) Four alleged cattle smugglers have been arrested and 46 bovine animals rescued in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off that some peddlers were trying to smuggle cattle into West Bengal via Bhurkunda forest, a police team headed by Seraikela Sub-divisional Police Officer Samir Sewaiyan was formed to initiate action, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.

An armed police team launched a checking drive at Kundusal roundabout near Bandi village when they saw some smugglers taking cattle from Kuchai in Seraikela-Kharswan district towards the direction of the neighbouring state on Thursday night, the SP said.

Four smugglers were arrested but some others managed to escape under the cover of darkness, Lunayat said, adding that 46 cattle were seized from the spot.

A case under sections of the Jharkhand Bovine Animal Prohibition of Slaughter Act has been registered with Kuchai police station.

The arrested peddlers were identified as Tony Bodra (23), Raotu Samad (41), Motu Purty (20) and Somai Bodra (35), all residents of Toklo police station area in neighbouring West Singhbhum district. PTI BS ACD