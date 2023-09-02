4 cattle smugglers arrested in UP's Gonda, 3 bovines rescued

Gonda (UP) Sep 2 (PTI) Four alleged cattle smugglers were arrested here and three 'gauvansh' (bovine) were recovered from them, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said Hanif, Rais Ahmed, Shaad Alam alias Saddu and Mumtaz, all residents of Balrampur, were arrested while they were trying to smuggle the bovines.

Three bovines were recovered from them and a vehicle used for transporting them was seized, the ASP said.

Legal action is being taken against the accused by registering a case under relevant sections, he said. PTI COR SAB NB NB