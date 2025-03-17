4 children charred to death in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Chaibasa, Mar 17 (PTI) Four children were charred to death in a fire that broke out in a haystack near their house in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Gitilipi village in the Jagannathpur police station area in Chaibasa around 11 am, they said.

The children were playing in the haystack when the fire broke out, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

"A team has been sent to the spot for a detailed investigation," he said.

The deceased were identified as Prince Chatar (5), Sahil Sinku (5), Bhumika Sundi (5) and Rohit Sundi (2).

Birang Gagrai, a local, said, "When I came to fetch water from a well near the site, I saw the children and shouted. Villagers immediately took them out, but they were already dead by then." PTI SAN NAM COR SOM SAN SOM