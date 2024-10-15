4 children die by drowning in separate incidents in Odisha

Bhawanipatna/Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (PTI) Four children allegedly died by drowning in two separate incidents in Odisha's Khurda and Kalahandi districts on Tuesday, police said.

In Khurda, a 13-year-old girl and her younger brother drowned while they were bathing in a pond. The incident happened in the morning in Subala village in the Balianta police station area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased were identified as Subhashree Jena and her brother Bhagirathi Jena (9).

Subhashree and Bhagirathi were rescued and taken to the Capital Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, police said.

In Kalahandi, two girls drowned in the Sandol river while they were bathing. The incident happened in Bilat village in Narla block, they said.

The deceased girls were identified as Naina Durga (17) and Rinki Harijan (16). Their bodies were brought out of the river by fire services personnel.

A case of unnatural death was registered and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, police said. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM