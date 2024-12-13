4 complaints filed with SC panel over conduct of judges in last 5 years

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Four complaints were filed with the Supreme Court's internal complaints committee against the conduct of judges in the last five years, of which two were withdrawn.

The remaining two were dealt with according to the Conduct Rules and Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The report submitted in both cases have been accepted by the "competent authority", he said in a written reply.

Meghwal further said there is one gender sensitisation internal complaints committee of the top court which is governed by its own regulations.

"Under these rules, 16 complaints have been received over the past five years and have been duly disposed," he added.

The minister, however, noted that details of the complaints of misconduct against women received at the level of the high courts and district and subordinate courts are not centrally maintained. PTI NAB AS AS