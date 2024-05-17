4 convicted in 2021 murder of Tihar inmate

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) A special court has convicted four persons in connection with the 2021 killing of a Tihar Jail inmate which was investigated by the CBI, officials said Friday.

Srikant Rama Swami was bludgeoned to death by four inmates on May 14, 2021.

The officials said the conviction comes within 10 months of framing of charges on July 11, 2023.

The CBI had taken over the probe on the orders of the Delhi High Court. Swami's sister had approached the HC seeking a CBI probe into the killing.

After a thorough probe, the CBI had filed a charge sheet in a court here. Swami, who was an undertrial prisoner facing charges of murder and robbery among others was bludgeoned to death by four inmates, the officials said.

The CCTV cameras on the premises were allegedly malfunctioning and there was no recording of the incident, they said. PTI ABS TIR TIR