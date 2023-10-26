4 cops injured in attack by gamblers, villagers in Odisha

Berhampur (Odisha), Oct 26 (PTI) At least four police personnel were injured after they were pelted with stones by gamblers and villagers in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

A seven-member police team were attacked on Wednesday night when they went to conduct a raid on a gambling den at a community centre in Choudhury Tikarapara village under the Nuagaon Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

The police vehicle was also damaged in the attack, he said.

“We have registered a case against the villagers for attacking the police. No one has been arrested so far. An inquiry is on to identify the persons involved in the attack,” Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team went to the village to bust the gambling den, and 15 people were gambling there at that time, the officer said.

Villagers, including several women, and gamblers hurled stones at the police team to evade legal action, he said.

In a separate case, three persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly being involved in attacking the police at Pakalasandha under the Gangapur Police Station limits during raids on another gambling unit.

A sword, over Rs 36,000 in cash and two mobile phones were seized from the accused persons, another officer said.

Gambling has been a common practice in Ganjam district during the Dussehra and Kumar Purnima period. It continues till Diwali.

The police launched a special drive in the district to crack down on the law-prohibiting practice.

SP (Berhampur) said the police have arrested 179 gamblers since October 1 in 30 cases and seized Rs 6.58 lakh in cash, 68 mobile phones and 37 motorcycles during the period. PTI COR BBM BDC