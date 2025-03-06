4 cops suspended on charges of bribery linked to fake call centre probe in Bhopal

Bhopal, Mar 6 (PTI) Four policemen, including a station house officer (SHO), have been suspended for their alleged involvement in bribery to hush up probe into the case of a fake call centre in Bhopal, officials said on Thursday.

An amount of Rs 5 lakh allegedly taken as bribe has been recovered from one of the accused policemen, they said, adding that efforts were on to apprehend the accused.

An FIR was registered against Aishbagh SHO Jitendra Garhwal, assistant sub inspectors Pawan Raghuvanshi and Manoj Singh and head constable Dharmendra Singh late Wednesday night, Bhopal (Zone 1) Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Agarwal Dubey confirmed to PTI.

A person, Anshul Jain, hailing from MP's Tikamgarh district, who allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh as first instalment of the bribe has also been charged under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, she said.

According to police, Raghuvanshi, in connivance with the three other accused policemen, had struck a deal of Rs 25 lakh for not naming a man, who ran a fake call centre which duped many people across the country, as prime accused in the FIR.

The police busted the fake call centre on February 23 but did not name the man in the FIR.

The action against the four police personnel was taken after complaints and a tip-off about the bribery and the recovery of Rs 5 lakh from ASI Raghuvanshi's house, Dubey said.

The four accused policemen have been suspended with immediate effect, she said.

Efforts were on to nab the four accused policemen and the person who paid the bribe, Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Shukla said. PTI LAL GK