4 cops suspended over incidents of cow slaughter in Meerut

Meerut (UP): Four police personnel, including an outpost in-charge, have been suspended over incidents of cow slaughter in the district in the past few days, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken after carcasses of the animal were found in the Phoolbagh police outpost area on Monday.

The recovery triggered a protest by BJP workers led by a former youth wing leader.

On Sunday too, carcasses of the animal were found in the same area, prompting another demonstration by party workers.

According to official statement incidents of cow slaughter continued in the area despite senior officials asking the police teams concerned to it does not happen, highlighting alleged police inaction.

The statement said Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada on Monday night ordered the suspension of Phoolbagh police outpost in-charge Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kumar, Sub-Inspector Virendra Singh, and constables Prakash and Pawan for their alleged inaction.

The SSP also directed all station in-charges in the district to take strict measures to curb cow slaughter, warning of stern action against those failing to do so.

Ankit Chaudhary, a former BJP youth wing leader who led the protest, claimed that local residents had informed him about the discovery of cow carcasses on Sunday.

Following a public outrage, police officials had assured them that the matter would be resolved within 48 hours.

However, even before this deadline expired, more carcasses were found near Surajkund Sitaram Pulia on Monday, escalating the tension further, he said.