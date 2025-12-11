4 country-made explosives recovered from land belonging to LDF local body poll candidate

Kasaragod (Kerala), Dec 11 (PTI) A probe has been launched after four country-made explosives were found on the land of an LDF local body election candidate at Kumbadaje here on Thursday, police said.
According to police, the explosives were recovered from the agricultural land of K Prakash, who is contesting the election.
Police said the incident came to light after one of the explosives went off when Prakash’s pet dog bit it, killing the animal.
Prakash immediately alerted the police, who reached the spot and carried out a search.
During the search, police recovered three more explosives, an officer said.
From the preliminary inquiry, police believe the explosives were placed to kill wild boars, but further investigation is required.
Police said Prakash’s statement has been recorded and he claimed he was unaware of the explosives on his land.
Badiadka police will register a case under the Explosives Act and continue the investigation.
An officer at the Badiadka police station said wild boars often destroy crops, prompting some farmers to resort to illegal methods to kill them.