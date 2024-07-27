4 cousins crushed to death by jeep in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) Four cousins were crushed to death by a speeding jeep while they were standing at a roadside restaurant in the Rishabhdev area of Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway, they said.

While two of them died on the spot, the others succumbed to injuries at the MB Government Hospital in Udaipur. The deceased were identified as Jalam (25), Raju (22), Ashok (20) and Vinod (20). PTI SDA ANB ANB