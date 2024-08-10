4 cow smugglers arrested in police encounter in Noida

Noida, Aug 10 (PTI) Four men allegedly involved in cow slaughter cases were arrested following an encounter here on Saturday morning, police said.

The four men were caught in a joint operation of Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jarcha Police Station and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) squad, they said.

Bijnor residents Armaan and Sagir, Umesh from Hapur, and Shahzad from Gautam Buddha Nagar have been arrested.

Police said they had slaughtered a cow near the crematorium in Jarcha Police Station area four days ago, creating tension in the area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Kumar Singh said that they received a tip-off regarding the presence of the four men in the Jarcha Police Station area. A joint team was formed and they began a search, he said.

Singh said that the four men were seen coming in a van near Khatana canal. When the police asked them to stop, they opened fire, he said.

In retaliatory firing by police, Armaan and Umesh were shot in the leg, after which all four of them were arrested, the ADCP said.

Pistols, cartridges and tools used in cow slaughter have been recovered from them, he said.

"During interrogation, the criminals have confessed to many incidents of cow slaughter," the officer said. PTI COR SKY SKY