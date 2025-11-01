4 crude bombs recovered from abandoned house in J'khand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad, Nov 1 (PTI) Four live crude bombs were recovered from an abandoned house in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Saturday.

The bombs, which are stated to be low intensity, were found following a raid conducted in the house near Urdu School of Bhowra under Bhowra police outpost, they added.

Sindri Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ashuthos Kumar Satyam said, "Following a tip-off, a team raided the abandoned house and recovered four bombs from a room. The bombs were defused by putting them in a water can." He said a local youth was taken into custody in connection with the case, and he is being interrogated.

"We are investigating and trying to find out the persons involved in keeping the bombs. We are also trying to ascertain whether the criminals were planning to commit a major incident in the region," he added. PTI CORR SAN SAN RG