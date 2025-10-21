4 cyber fraudsters held in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram, Oct 21 (PTI) Four fraudsters, including two brother, were arrested in Haryana’s Nuh in connection with three separate cases of cybercrime, police said on Tueday.

According to the police, one of the accused identified as Asif, resident of village Basedi Bas in district Nuh was arrested from near Jaitalka village.

During a search, a mobile phone was recovered from him, containing two SIM cards. He was defrauding people across the country online through these numbers.

Vishal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur was defrauded of Rs 5,770 and Kailash, a resident of Nagpur, Maharashtra was defrauded of Rs 19,000 online by the accused, they said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime and revealed that he defrauded people by selling used vehicles and goods online, they added.

In the second case, two brothers, Waris and Zaheer, residents of Lafuri village were arrested.

They used to create fake social media accounts of women, befriend innocent people, and then film obscene videos of them, the police said.

They then extorted money from them by threatening to make the videos viral on social media, they said.

"Several mobile phones, fake SIM cards, barcodes, fake Dream11 posts, photos of beautiful girls, and pornographic videos were recovered from the mobiles of the accused brothers,” a spokesperson of Nuh police said.

“Two WhatsApp numbers belonging to Waris had profiles created under the names of social workers Salman and Mukesh RBI. Two online complaints have already been filed against their mobile numbers, one for fraud of Rs 20,000 from Hassan, resident of Karnataka and the other for fraud of Rs 67,500 from Sagar, resident of Madhya Pradesh,” the spokesperson said.

In the third case, police arrested Haseen, a resident of Pachgaon village in district Nuh. Haseen is accused of contacting people using the Rapido application and extorting money from them by sending false text messages, the police said.

"The four arrested accused were defrauding people across the country using various methods of fraud. Technical investigation of the recovered mobile phones and SIM cards is underway and it is likely that many more cases related to these individuals will soon be uncovered," the spokesperson said.