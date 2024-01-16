4-day India International Science Festival to begin in Faridabad Wednesday

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Hundreds of school children will participate in the India International Science Festival 2023 at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute in Faridabad on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, ISRO Chairman S Somanath, Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Kumar Sood, secretaries of science departments Abhay Karandikar, Rajesh Gokhale, M Ravichandran are scheduled to attend the four-day festival.

Hundreds of school children are set to assemble micro-satellites during the festival which will be taken at an altitude of 150 metres using para-motors to carry out weather observations, IISF chief coordinator Arvind C Ranade said.

"The aim of this science festival is to celebrate the achievements of India in the frontier areas of science and technology, acknowledge the achievements of science enthusiasts and inculcate scientific temper among young students and spread the same among the Indian citizens," an official statement said.

Advertisment

The theme of IISF-2023 is ‘Science and Technology Public Outreach in Amrit Kaal’.

Representatives from 22 countries are also participating in the IISF.

The four-day festival brings students, innovators and scientists together on various platforms such as Student Science Village, Face to Face of New Frontiers of Science and Technology, Science through Games and Toys, Students Innovation Festival – Space Hackathon.

Advertisment

The IISF also features a conclave of state S&T Ministers, the National Science Teachers Workshop, the Young Scientists Conference, the New Age Technology Show, National Social Organisations and Institutions Meet (NSOIM).

It also features the Vigyanika – Science Literature Festival, Start-up, Technology, and Innovation B-to-B Meet.

The IISF has been organised by Vijnana Bharti and various science departments since 2015. PTI SKU RHL