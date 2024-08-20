4 dead, 24 injured as canter hits parked truck after tyre burst in Noida

Noida, Aug 19 (PTI) Four people died and 24 others were seriously injured after a canter carrying a band party hit a stationary truck after suffering a tyre burst on the road, police said.

The incident occurred in the Dankaur area of ​​Noida when Sharma Band Party of Tej Garhi Chaurahe in Meerut was going to Faridabad in a canter around 2.30 am on Sunday. They were returning after performing at a programme in Hapur.

Suddenly, the tyre of the canter burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle which hit a truck parked on the roadside, he said.

Four people died on the spot, while 24 are seriously injured, the media in-charge said. There were about 30 people in the band party.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Sompal (50), Rohit (25), Raju (35) and Arjun (38).

The damaged vehicles have been removed from the road.

The police are examining the incident and is also trying to find out the speed of the vehicle through CCTV footage. PTI COR TIR TIR