Landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad: 4 dead, over 100 feared trapped

Mumbai: Four persons were killed after a landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

NDRF teams have rushed to the site amid reports of at least 100 persons feared to be trapped, the official said.

The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil, the official said.

Over 20 persons injured in the landslide have been admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai, the official said.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has rushed to the village, another official said.