4 dead in truck collision in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Jaipur, Jun 17 (PTI) Four people were killed and one injured in a road collision in Udaipur district on Monday, police said.

A speeding trailer first hit a dumper from behind and then fell in a ditch along the highway, they said.

The dumper driver lost control and crushed two women and a man who were walking on the road divider and then hit another truck from behind, Bekria Police Station SHO Dhanpat said.

The fourth to die in the incident was the trailer driver. The truck's cleaner is among the injured.

One of the four deceased was identified as Mashruf, the SHO said. PTI SDA VN VN