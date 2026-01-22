4 detained for man's assault in Odisha over religious conversion charges

Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (PTI) Four people were detained for their alleged involvement in the assault of a man over charges of religious conversions in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, police said on Thursday.

The detention was made on the basis of a complaint by the man's wife that he was assaulted and paraded with a garland of shoes around his neck by a mob over allegations that he converted some people to another religion, Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar said.

“Based on the complaint lodged by pastor Bipin Naik’s wife, we have detained four people after examining several individuals. A case has been registered at Parjang Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” he said.

The injured pastor has undergone medical examinations, and the statements of witnesses have been recorded so far, the SP said.

Though the incident happened on January 4 in the Parjang Police Station area, it came to light after the man's wife lodged the complaint, following which an investigation was initiated, another officer said.

According to the complaint, a group of 15 to 20 people, armed with bamboo sticks, attacked his house when he was praying.

The mob allegedly beat the man, a Christian, forcibly smeared him with vermilion, garlanded him with footwear and paraded him in the village.

Naik was also compelled to bow before a temple, his family alleged.

The wife rejected the allegation that the man was involved in religious conversions.

On the allegation that the victim was forced to drink water from a drain, the SP said the claim was found to be incorrect during the preliminary inquiry. PTI AAM NN SOM BDC