4 die in multiple vehicle collision in Karnataka

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Oct 17 (PTI) Four people were killed and as many injured in a multiple vehicle collision on Jewargi road here, police said on Thursday. The accident occurred on Wednesday at around 8:30 pm, they said.

According to police, a motorcycle collided head-on with the truck. The impact of the collision was such that the two-wheeler got dragged by the truck for a few meters. Just then, a car which was coming from behind allegedly hit the truck.

While the person riding the two-wheeler died on the spot, the pillion rider sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Three out of the six occupants of the car died and the others sustained injuries.

"We have registered a case of accident under appropriate sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the three vehicles involved in the accident and the matter is being investigated. Those injured are being treated at the hospital," Sharanappa S.D Kalaburagi Police Commissioner told PTI. PTI AMP AMP ROH