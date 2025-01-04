4 die in road accident in Jharkhand's Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand), Jan 4 (PTI) Four persons died in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a truck in Dumka district on Saturday, a senior official said.

The incident occurred near Dasoraidih village under Mufassil police station when they were returning home from a picnic at Masanjore dam, Circle Officer (Dumka) Amar Kumar told PTI.

Four other injured persons are undergoing treatment in hospital.

A Dumka-based advocate said the deceased include his younger brother, his wife and daughter.

Officer-in-Charge of Mufassil police station Satyam Kumar said the truck has been impounded, but the driver managed to escape.

Investigation is underway. PTI CORR BS RBT