4 drug peddlers arrested in 3 districts of Jammu

Jammu, Jul 24 (PTI) Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with narcotic substances from Kathua, Samba and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

Talib Hussain alias “Taalu” and Rajeev Gupta were arrested from Peer Baba and Chak Drab Khan in Kathua district, respectively, a police spokesperson said.

He said 9.24 grams of heroin was seized from Taalu while 5.87 grams of heroin was recovered from Gupta.

The spokesperson said another peddler Farman Ali of Vijaypur was arrested from Samba town along with heroin worth Rs 25,000.

Advertisment

“Farman is a notorious heroin supplier who used to operate in Samba and was frequently changing his identity, hideouts and modus-operandi. He was mostly used to supply heroin to other peddlers and individual addicts in the open fields to escape in the event of a police raid,” he said.

Another drug peddler was arrested at Nangal road in Katra township of Reasi district, the spokesperson said, adding that 300 grams of Ganja was recovered from his possession.

All four drug peddlers were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. PTI TAS NB