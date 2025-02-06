4 drug peddlers held in Himachal's Kangra

Dharamsala, Feb 6 (PTI) Four drug peddler have been arrested in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district in two separate cases, police said on Thursday.

In Nurpur town, two peddlers were arrested with nearly 3 kg of hashish, commonly known as hash. The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar and Roop Lal, both residents of Mandi district, they said..

According to the police, the accused were travelling in a car that was stopped by police for checking at Defense Road in Nurpur. During the checking, the team found the contraband from their possession.

In another case, two men -- Pawan and Salman, both Punjab’s Hoshiarpur -- were arrested with 15.75 grams chitta (adulterated heroin) in Kangra’s Jawali town.

The police said that they were stopped for checking by a patroling party. During the checking, the team found the contraband from their possession after which they were immediately arrested.

Nurpur Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan said cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered against the accused in both the seizures and further investigation is underway. PTI COR NB NB