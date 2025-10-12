4 drug peddlers held, over 38 gram heroin seized in JK’s Samba, Udhampur

Jammu, Oct 12 (PTI) Over 38 grams of heroin was recovered and four drug peddlers were nabbed in two separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Udhampur districts on Sunday, police said.

Mushtaq Hussain and Zafar Shah, both residents of Targain-Budhal village of Rajouri, were arrested after 30.70 grams of heroin were recovered during a check of their car near Sarore bus stand in Samba district, a police spokesperson said.

Two more peddlers, Irshad and Mohd Arif alias Jugnu, were arrested during a vehicle check near Birma bridge in Udhampur district, the officer added.

He said the two accused were riding on a two-wheeler when they were intercepted by the police, leading to the recovery of 8.46 grams of heroin from their possession.

All four peddlers were booked in two separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS ANM NB