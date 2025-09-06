4 drug peddlers held with over 250 gm brown sugar in J'khand

Chatra (Jharkhand), Sep 6 (PTI) Four drug peddlers were arrested with 253 gm of brown sugar in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Saturday, police said.

They were apprehended from a football ground under Sadar police station area.

“Based on a tip-off, a police team raided the place and nabbed the accused,” Chatra SP Sumit Kumar Agarwal told reporters.

Besides brown sugar, they were also carrying cash worth Rs 10 lakh and a four-wheeler, which have been seized, he said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI CORR SAN RBT