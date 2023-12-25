4 empty coaches derail near maintenance yard in Ajmer

Jaipur, Dec 25 (PTI) Four empty coaches of a train got derailed while going for maintenance work in a yard in Ajmer on Monday.

No loss of life or property was reported in the incident.

A North Western Railway spokesperson said the four coaches derailed Monday morning near the Madar yard at the Ajmer railway station when the train was pulling in for the maintenance work.

The incident has not affected traffic, with officials saying what caused the derailment is being investigated. PTI SDA TIR TIR