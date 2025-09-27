4 extortion accused nabbed in Faridabad after gunfight

Faridabad, Sep 27 (PTI) Four wanted criminals were nabbed here in two encounters involving gunfights, police said on Saturday. Two of them were shot in their leg and were admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital for treatment, they said. The four were identified as Shashikant, a native of Koylak village in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh, Rohit, a native of Uncha village in Bulandshahr of Uttar Pradesh, Kamal Bhadana, a native of Mohammatabad village in Faridabad, and Manish, a native of Motihari in Bihar. Eight illegal weapons, one magazine and four cartridges were recovered from their possession. According to ACP, Crime-II, Varun Dahiya, around 4 am, a team of Crime Branch from Sector 30 hailed two bike riders to stop on Pali-Surajkund road, but was shot at. In retaliation, police shot one of them, Shashikant, in the leg, and nabbed him and his associate Rohit. Police seized their motorcycle and two illegal pistols found on them.

The ACP said, during interrogation, Rohit revealed that two of their associates, Kamal Bhadana and Golu, were waiting for him in Sainik Colony to embark on another crime. A stakeout was mounted in the area, and soon, police spotted a motorcycle coming.

The moment the riders spotted police, they tried to drive away and opened fire. Police returned fire and shot Bhadana in the leg and nabbed him and Manish. Six illegal weapons, a magazine, and four cartridges found on them were seized, as was their motorcycle, police said. The four are accused of extorting money from a cloth merchant in April. In September, they entered a house in Dabua colony on Ghazipur Road, opened fire, and injured an elderly woman with a hammer.

"According to criminal records, 15 cases are registered against Kamal, six cases against Shashikant and four cases against Manish," said Dahiya.