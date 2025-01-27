4 firearms, ammunition seized in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Imphal, Jan 27 (PTI) Security forces have recovered four arms and ammunition during a search operation in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Monday.

They conducted the search operation near the Nepali Basti area in the district on Sunday and seized three rifles, one pistol, two improvised mortars, five bullets, two hand grenades and a mobile phone, police said.

Search operations have been conducted across Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state in May 2023.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in the state. PTI CORR BDC