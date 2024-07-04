4 firefighters injured while dousing blaze in Ghaziabad factory

Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) Four firefighters were injured while trying to put off a massive fire that broke out in a factory in Trans-Hindon area's industrial zone on Thursday, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Manu Sharma said, "More than two dozen chemical drums which were kept in the warehouse of the factory exploded in the fire. We are trying to douse the blaze by spraying water from a distance and prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent factories." The officer added that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"Four firefighters have sustained burn injuries. They have been rushed to a private hospital for treatment. No casualty has been reported so far," the officer added. PTI COR CDN NB