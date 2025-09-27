4 former revenue officials among 12 chargesheeted in Auqaf land grabbing case in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 27 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a charge sheet against 12 people, including four revenue officials, in a case related to the grabbing of nearly three acres of land belonging to Auqaf Islamia here, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime, Benam Tosh, confirmed the filing of the charge sheet against the accused and said the case was registered in 2013 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The charge sheet has been filed in the court of the special judge anti-corruption, Jammu, for judicial determination, he said.

Those chargesheeted in the case include four former revenue officials – the then Tehsildar, Daljeet Singh, the then Naib-Tehsildar, Som Dutt, the then Girdawar, Ram Saran and the then Patwari, Abdul Fani.

Both Saran and Fani have recently expired, the officials said, adding that among the other chargesheeted accused, Abdul Sattar has also passed away.

The case was registered on the written complaint of Administrator Auqaf Islamia Jammu, wherein it was alleged that the beneficiaries and the then Revenue officers hatched a criminal conspiracy, committed cheating and forgery and fraudulently grabbed Auqaf land measuring 26 kanals at village Chatha Gujran, Jammu.

During the course of investigation, the offences were proved against the accused on the basis of sufficient documentary and other evidence, and hence a challan has been submitted to the court, officials said. PTI TAS RHL