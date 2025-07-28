4 friends killed in car-truck collision in Hisar

Hisar, Jul 28 (PTI) Four friends died when an oncoming truck crashed into their car in Haryana's Hisar district, police said on Monday.

They were going from Barwala to Agroha Sunday night when the truck loaded with fertilizer hit them near village Nangthala under Agroha police station.

All four youths died on the spot and the car was mangled due to the accident. With the help of locals, police cut the door of the car and took out the bodies.

The bodies have been sent to Agroha Medical College for post-mortem. Ram Mehar Poonia, Praveen Bhadu, Ravinder, all residents of Kirori village (Hisar) and Raju Boora, resident of Rajli village (Hisar) died in the accident.

They were all between 25 to 30 years of age.