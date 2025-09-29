4 get life term for killing four persons in 2002 over land dispute in Noida

Noida, Sep 29 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar on Monday sentenced four men to life imprisonment for killing four people over a land dispute in 2002.

Assistant Government Advocate Chavanpal Bhati said that half a dozen armed men had attacked the house of Balbir Singh in Nagla Nainsukh village under Dadri police station limits around 4 am on April 25, 2002, amid a feud over land.

Four people were killed in the assault. Singh had lodged a complaint naming Vijendra, Gajendra and others, Bhati said.

The accused were identified as Gajendra, Phire, Ramesh alias Bittu, and Sintu alias Ravikant, who were arrested by police. Two other accused died during the trial.

The court convicted Ramesh, Sintu, Phire and Gajendra and sentenced them to life in prison along with a fine of Rs 77,000 each, Bhati added. PTI COR OZ OZ