4 govt employees sacked by J-K administration over alleged terror-related activities

New Delhi: The Jammu & Kashmir government has terminated the services of four employees, including the president of the Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK), for their purported involvement in anti-national and terror-related activities.

The terminated individuals are Dr. Nisar-ul Hassan, Abdul Majeed Bhat, Farooq Ahmad Mir, and Abdul Saleem Rather, holding positions as an Assistant Professor (Medicine) at SMHS Hospital, a constable in J&K Police, a teacher in the education department, and a laboratory bearer in the higher education department, respectively.

The government issued separate orders for each employee, invoking Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India, granting the power to terminate employment without a formal inquiry.

Over the past three years, the Union Territory administration has utilized Article 311 (2)(c) on more than 50 occasions to dismiss employees allegedly involved in subversive activities.

These individuals were accused of operating covertly within the government, receiving salaries from the public exchequer while aiding Pakistani terror outfits. Their activities included providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorist ideologies, raising funds for terror activities, and advancing secessionist agendas, according to officials.

This latest action underscores the government's commitment to rooting out individuals compromising national security from within its ranks. The use of Article 311 (2)(c) reflects the administration's resolve to take swift and decisive measures against those found to be engaging in activities detrimental to the integrity and security of the nation.

The government's actions send a clear message about the zero-tolerance policy against anti-national activities, emphasizing the need for vigilance and stringent measures to safeguard national interests. The administration remains focused on identifying and addressing any potential threats posed by individuals within the system, ensuring the security and stability of the region.