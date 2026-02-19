4 held after encounter in UP's Mirzapur, 3.6 kg gold recovered

Mirzapur (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday recovered 3.678 kg of gold and arrested four accused after an encounter in the Ahraura area of the district, officials said.

The gold was allegedly looted from a jeweller in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Tuesday, they said.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the encounter occurred between 4-5 am near Lakhaniya Dari in Ahraura area, in which two of the accused were injured.

The police have recovered nearly the entire quantity of gold looted in Bilaspur, though verification is underway, the SSP said.

The injured accused, identified as Vijay Lamba of East Delhi and Monu of Gautam Buddh Nagar, sustained bullet injuries in their legs, police said.

The other arrested accused were identified as Vinod alias Binu Prajapati of Kota, Rajasthan, and Karim Khan of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the recovered items include rings, lockets, earrings and other jewellery, along with Rs 1,46,100 in cash.

Firearms, including a pistol, a country-made weapon, live cartridges and spent shells, were also seized.

The SSP said that the Chhattisgarh Police assisted in the operation.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of BNS and remanded to judicial custody, she added. PTI COR ABN SHS