4 held for beating Kolkata man to death on suspicion of being thief

Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane have arrested four persons for allegedly beating to death a 35-year-old man, who hailed from Kolkata, on the suspicion of being a thief, an official said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, senior inspector of the Mumbra police station, Anil Shinde, said the victim's body was found in the bushes on July 24 in Diwa area of Thane.

"The autopsy of the victim, identified as Showick Gour Srimani from Kolkata, confirmed that his death was caused due to severe beating. Following this, a probe was launched into the case," he said.

The police found that around 5 am last Wednesday, the victim came near a car washing service centre in Mumbra. But the four persons, who were already there, suspected him to be a thief and started beating him up. They forced him to sit in an autorickshaw and again thrashed him severely before dumping his body in the bushes, the official said.

The police probe team worked on several leads and traced the four accused, he said.

The accused were identified as Sultan Mehmood Sheikh, Ritesh Rajendra Prasad Rajbhar, Akash Sharad Bhoir (all 28) and Jitesh Bhoir, (30), he said, adding that a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections was registered against the accused, the official said. PTI COR NP