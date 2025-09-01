4 held for beating man to death in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Sep 1 (PTI) A middle-aged man was allegedly beaten to death following an altercation with a group of villagers in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Four persons have been arrested after an FIR was registered in this regard based on the statement of the wife of the deceased, Brindavan, he said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Kasmar village under Dumaria police station, after Brindavan had a heated exchange of words with the accused persons over a petty issue, Deputy SP (Musabani) Sandip Bhagat said.

The argument turned violent, with the accused fatally attacking him with sticks and rods, Bhagat said.

Brindavan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Investigation is underway and search is on to trace the other accused, the officer added. PTI BS RBT