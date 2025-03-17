4 held for bid to extort Rs 50 lakh from ex-councillor in Thane

Thane, Mar 17 (PTI) Police have arrested four persons for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a former councillor in Maharashtra's Thane district by blackmailing him, officials said on Monday.

The victim, a former councillor from the Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council, had received an objectionable photograph of himself with a woman.

The sender allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from him to not share it online, a police release said.

The victim last month approached the police, who worked on various leads and arrested one of the accused, aged 32, from Badlapur area here on Saturday, it said.

Based on his interrogation, the police subsequently arrested three of his associates, the release said.

The accused had earlier been involved in dacoity, drug-related and other criminal cases, the police added. PTI COR GK