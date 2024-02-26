4 held for breaking Congress leader's office gate in Alwar

Alwar, Feb 26 (PTI) Four men were arrested within four hours of them breaking the main gate of Congress leader Tikaram Jully's office here, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

Veeru Jatav (21), Bhupendra Singh (24), Shoaib Khan (20) and Saurabh Meena (19) are being interrogated and some other people may also be involved in the incident, police said.

Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said the accused had broken the main gate of Jully's office at Moti Dungri here on Sunday night.

Jully is an MLA from Alwar and also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. PTI SDA RHL