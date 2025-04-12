4 held for cow slaughter in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) Four men were arrested for alleged cow slaughter following an exchange of fire with police here in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, officials said on Saturday.

Police stopped a suspicious-looking car during routine checking on Friday night when the occupants opened fire, they said.

In retaliatory firing, two of the five men were injured, police said.

Four of them were arrested and one fled under the cover of darkness, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Modinagar Gyan Prakash Rai said.

Arun (30) and Shadab (22) sustained gunshot wounds to their legs below the knee, while Jameel (35) and Shawej (21) were arrested unharmed. All four of them are residents of Meerut district, said the officer.

Police said the accused allegedly confessed to slaughtering a cow on April 4 in a mango orchard belonging to one Subodh Tyagi, located in Sara village.

Police have recovered two country-made pistols, two live cartridges, two used cartridges, knives and ropes from inside the car.

ACP Rai confirmed that the men have been sent to jail and efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding suspect.