4 held for cyber fraud in Nuh

Gurugram, Aug 2 (PTI) Four suspected cyber fraudsters were arrested here on Saturday in Nuh and a large quantity of electronic devices, fake SIM cards, ATM cards were recovered from them.

An FIR was registered against them at cyber police station, Nuh, they said.

Police arrested Akil Hussain, Tarif, Taleem and Salim. Chats related to online fraud were found against them, including a complaint against them in Mumbai.

"All four accused were produced in a Nuh court today and sent into judicial custody. In Nuh district, continuous surveillance is being maintained with the help of special task force and technical equipment to nab cyber criminals," said Krishan Kumar, the spokesperson of Nuh police. PTI COR SKY SKY