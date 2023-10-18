4 held for defacing Israeli flag in Mumbai; cops monitor social media for West Asia war posts

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Police have arrested four persons for allegedly defacing the flag of Israel in South Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident, which took place at a junction in the Bhendi Bazaar area on Tuesday night, has surfaced on social media platforms. In the video, a group of people can be seen defacing the Israeli flag.

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, the J J Marg Police registered an FIR (first information report) under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested four persons, he said.

Meanwhile, another official said the Mumbai police were monitoring social media sites for any inflammatory or objectionable content related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in West Asia after the devastating October 7 terror attacks on the Jewish state.

If anyone tries to disturb peace and harmony with offensive social media posts, appropriate action will be taken against him, the officer warned. PTI DC RSY