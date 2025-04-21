4 held for defrauding state-owned bank of Rs 8.1 in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Apr 21 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing of Odisha Police on Monday arrested four persons for allegedly defrauding a state-owned lender of Rs 8.1 crore in the state.

A statement released by the EOW said the accused managed to sanction 234 ‘Xpress Credit’ loans amounting to Rs 8.1 crore meant for the corporate sector in favour of “234 ineligible individuals by producing fake/fabricated employment records like salary certificate, employment details, bank statements and KYC documents”.

“These accused persons were acting as middlemen in preparing fake documents for financial gain. Many incriminating materials... have been seized from the arrested persons. The investigation of the case is going on,” it said.

The EOW had earlier registered a case against the four accused based on a complaint lodged by the regional manager, State Bank of India, RBO, Bhubaneswar. PTI AAM RBT